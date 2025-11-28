Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $73,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Garmin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Garmin by 7.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Garmin by 27.5% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $169.26 and a 52-week high of $261.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.63%.The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

