Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 9,101 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,691,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,970,000 after acquiring an additional 162,961 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sysco by 24.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,551,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,694,000 after acquiring an additional 183,179 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,828,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,403,000 after acquiring an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,581. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

