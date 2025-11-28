DTE Energy Company $DTE Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 99.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324,011 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

NYSE:DTE opened at $136.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

