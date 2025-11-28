Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 81.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,271 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 60.5% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 490,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 184,941 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 48.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 379,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 123,580 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $2,846,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 148,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 53,063 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $39.00 price target on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

PLOW stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $746.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 11.38%.The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.27 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.05%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

