Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Director Robert Vaughn Buys 4,615 Shares

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) Director Robert Vaughn purchased 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $98,807.15. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,736.32. The trade was a 29.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

DMLP opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 47.35%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6899 per share. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $20,790,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 29,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 121.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 47,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

