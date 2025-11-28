Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF $HCMT Shares Acquired by Crosspoint Financial LLC

Crosspoint Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Crosspoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crosspoint Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,214,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,201,000 after acquiring an additional 754,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,943,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 270,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,740 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 170,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 62,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 41,033 shares during the period.

Get Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF alerts:

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.5%

HCMT opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $578.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.83. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Profile

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.