Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.1429.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $159.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.66.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

