DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Barclays

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $246.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

DKS stock opened at $207.34 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,545,944 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $787,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,642 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 83.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,606,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,468,176,000 after buying an additional 3,013,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,719,011 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,493,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,599 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $172,715,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $157,537,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

