Diageo plc $DEO Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 14.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,217,000 after purchasing an additional 165,839 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,069,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,080,000 after acquiring an additional 95,037 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 517,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.42. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $132.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

