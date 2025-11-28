Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $25.64, but opened at $26.82. Deutsche Boerse shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 1,448,490 shares traded.

DBOEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra Research upgraded Deutsche Boerse to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Boerse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Boerse has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Boerse Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Deutsche Boerse had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 31.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Boerse AG will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

