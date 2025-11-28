Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,619 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $26,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 181,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 83,072 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,690,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,900,000 after purchasing an additional 92,772 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 825,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 67,002 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,138,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,169.4% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.68.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.56%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

