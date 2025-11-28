Daniel Hennessy Sells 266,367 Shares of Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Stock

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Hennessy sold 266,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $1,414,408.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 907,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,177.18. The trade was a 22.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Innventure Stock Performance

NASDAQ INV opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Innventure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $324.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.15.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Innventure had a negative net margin of 18,877.40% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of ($5.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innventure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innventure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new position in Innventure during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innventure during the second quarter worth $52,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Innventure during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innventure in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innventure by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Innventure Company Profile

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

Featured Stories

