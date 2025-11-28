Currys’ (CURY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.86% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Currys from GBX 150 to GBX 166 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 165.33.
Currys Stock Performance
Currys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 4th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About Currys
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
