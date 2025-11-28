CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,638,365,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,766,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,690,000 after acquiring an additional 976,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $501.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $511.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.46, a PEG ratio of 118.23 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

