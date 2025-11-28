Crosspoint Financial LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF $IHAK

Crosspoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Crosspoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crosspoint Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2,704.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 135,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 130,887 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $2,255,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 318,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

