Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 190,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 19,964 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,076,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 81,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.0%

NASDAQ WBD opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $24.19.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Arete Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $4,768,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 402,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,606.72. The trade was a 41.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,141,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,425. This represents a 31.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock worth $22,818,215 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

