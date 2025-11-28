Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.7% of Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 149.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,807,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,044 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 913,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 911,403 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 74,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 741,127 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,895,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,907,000 after buying an additional 198,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,703,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IYR opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $103.46.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.