Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in FG Merger II Corp. $FGMC

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Merger II Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG Merger II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger II in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger II in the second quarter worth approximately $954,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger II during the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FG Merger II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,366,000.

FG Merger II Price Performance

FG Merger II stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.00. FG Merger II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FG Merger II ( NASDAQ:FGMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FG Merger II in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

FG Merger II Company Profile

FG Merger II Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on September 20, 2023 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

