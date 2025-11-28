Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. $RANG

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the quarter. Range Capital Acquisition makes up approximately 4.0% of Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Capital Acquisition were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RANG. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Range Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Range Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,254,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Range Capital Acquisition by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Range Capital Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Range Capital Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Range Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Range Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.13.

About Range Capital Acquisition

(Free Report)

Range Capital Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on July 24, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.