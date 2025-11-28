Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III $BLUWU

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:BLUWU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 78,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLUWU. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $500,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $1,001,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,902,000.

BLUWU opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

We are a blank check company incorporated on November 1, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company with no material operations of our own and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

