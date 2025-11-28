Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%.The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

