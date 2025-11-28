CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 699.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 74,478 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 128,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,877,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.6481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

