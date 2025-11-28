CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $140.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

