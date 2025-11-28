CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF $RYLD

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLDFree Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,101 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,973,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1,007.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 135,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 123,331 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 554,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 121,070 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 392.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 116,453 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 78,735 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $15.27 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99.

