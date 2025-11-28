CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 998 Shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF $DFGX

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFGX. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,348,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,923,000 after buying an additional 411,664 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,266,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 912,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 850,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,833,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DFGX opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a $0.556 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

