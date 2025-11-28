CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 746 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 4.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 14.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,735,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $217.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.25.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,112.40. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.