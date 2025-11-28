CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June $ZJUN

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June (BATS:ZJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June Stock Performance

Shares of ZJUN stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.56.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF (ZJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the BATS exchange in the United States.

