CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January $NJAN

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 492,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 80,650 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $21,917,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 290,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 554.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 197,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 166,916 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.46 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $51.52.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.