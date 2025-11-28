CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 6,460 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.11. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $75.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

