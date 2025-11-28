CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 17,527 Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF $EQL

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 207.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $528.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72.

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

