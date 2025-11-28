Creative Planning Sells 7,163 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $24.55 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

