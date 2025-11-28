Creative Planning Sells 3,727 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Ball by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ball in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 72.4% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $49.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Ball Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $63.35.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

BALL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

