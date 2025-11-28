Creative Planning Sells 2,613 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $71.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $91.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 114.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

