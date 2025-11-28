Creative Planning Sells 16,820 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $146,155,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,711,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,339,000 after acquiring an additional 779,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,856,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,980,000 after purchasing an additional 595,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,811,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 526,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.08.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.88%.The firm had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.13%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

