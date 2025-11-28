Creative Planning Reduces Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 653,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,215,000 after buying an additional 228,754 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 802,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,710,000 after acquiring an additional 180,581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,746,000 after purchasing an additional 132,678 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 69.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 295,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after buying an additional 120,764 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 489,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 86,675 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $98.45 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.0141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

