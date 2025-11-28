Creative Planning Purchases 1,394 Shares of MP Materials Corp. $MP

Creative Planning lifted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 168.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 181.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 32.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in MP Materials by 132.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Up 3.4%

MP opened at $60.17 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.72 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 50.55%.MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price target on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MP Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 248,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $15,863,526.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,369,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,786,806.90. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $1,154,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 194,812 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,548.64. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

