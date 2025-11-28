Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,203,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,476,000 after buying an additional 1,067,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,284,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,595,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,022,000 after purchasing an additional 632,721 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,952,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,228,000 after purchasing an additional 517,773 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after purchasing an additional 500,861 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,189,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of VNO stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $453.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.31.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

