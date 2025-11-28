Creative Planning Increases Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $82,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Highwoods Properties

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $138,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,489 shares in the company, valued at $882,396.90. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.2%

HIW opened at $27.88 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $201.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.74 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 15.98%.The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIW. Truist Financial raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. New Street Research set a $30.00 price target on Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

