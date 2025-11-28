Creative Planning Increases Position in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 16.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Matador Resources Company has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $939.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.22 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, EVP Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $57,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,241.75. The trade was a 4.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,600. This trade represents a 6.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have bought 41,726 shares of company stock worth $1,674,234. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

