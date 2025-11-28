Creative Planning Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Creative Planning increased its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,023 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.38 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

