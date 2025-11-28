Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS $TKC

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,949 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 9.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 77,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 6.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 843,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 39.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 328,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 92,141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TKC opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

TKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

