Creative Planning Buys 672 Shares of monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Creative Planning boosted its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 45.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,969,000 after purchasing an additional 745,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 102.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,999,000 after buying an additional 851,231 shares in the last quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd raised its position in monday.com by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,763,000 after buying an additional 877,700 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in monday.com by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,759,000 after buying an additional 458,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in monday.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $144.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $342.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.49.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.58%.The company had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $258.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

