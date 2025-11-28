Creative Planning Boosts Stake in NiCE $NICE

Creative Planning lifted its position in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NiCE were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NiCE by 1,125.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 768,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,516,000 after buying an additional 705,997 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in NiCE by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 908,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,989,000 after purchasing an additional 623,014 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in NiCE during the 1st quarter worth $37,843,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in NiCE by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 333,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,447,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in NiCE by 40.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 639,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,620,000 after purchasing an additional 185,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NiCE stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.63. NiCE has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $193.52. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

NiCE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.07 million. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.NiCE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. NiCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.180-12.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NiCE from $152.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on NiCE from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on NiCE from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NiCE from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NiCE from $193.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.54.

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

