Crake Asset Management LLP Invests $35.55 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 113,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $35,547,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.9% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $329.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.51 and its 200-day moving average is $315.21. The stock has a market cap of $298.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $622.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

