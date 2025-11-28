Crake Asset Management LLP Has $72.22 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Crake Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 3.8% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crake Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $72,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $96,253,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $230.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.63 and its 200 day moving average is $148.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $873,578.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 396,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,557,339.42. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

