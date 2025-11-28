Corsair Capital Management L.P. Takes $214,000 Position in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. $PPIH

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPIH. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 1,960.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 657,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 625,596 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter worth about $938,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 81.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance

PPIH opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $206.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.50. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perma-Pipe International ( NASDAQ:PPIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Perma-Pipe International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Perma-Pipe International in a report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPIH

Perma-Pipe International Profile

(Free Report)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.