Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 20,156 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. $ISSC

Corsair Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,156 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISSC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 68.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 155.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter worth $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISSC. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Solutions and Support has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.