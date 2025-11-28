Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,343 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Corsair Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,343 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.4% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $614.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.00.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.