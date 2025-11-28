Corsair Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Golar LNG Limited $GLNG

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 64.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.07 and a beta of 0.29. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

