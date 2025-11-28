Corsair Capital Management L.P. Purchases 15,000 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN

Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. IREN comprises about 0.4% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IREN were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IREN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IREN during the 2nd quarter worth $6,877,000. Aurelius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IREN in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in IREN by 129.9% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 435,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 246,333 shares during the period. Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in IREN in the second quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in IREN during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IREN news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IREN opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. IREN Limited has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 4.21.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.51 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 86.96%. Analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of IREN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Arete assumed coverage on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IREN in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $80.00 price target on IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

